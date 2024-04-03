OnePlus joins AI smartphone club, announces AI Eraser image editing feature

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on April 3 announced “AI Eraser”, an image editing feature, for its smartphones. This feature, inspired by Google’s Magic Eraser, is designed to enhance the user experience in photo editing by allowing users to remove unwanted elements from images. OnePlus said the feature is powered by its proprietary large language model.

“Empowering users with advanced, practical technology is what we live for at OnePlus,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “We believe that the potential for generative AI on mobile devices is enormous, with the power to completely transform productivity and creativity. As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches. This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability.”

Starting in April, the AI Eraser will be rolled out gradually to OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus said the AI Eraser is the result of a substantial R&D investment that it has undertaken with a commitment to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. According to OnePlus, the proprietary LLM behind the new feature has been trained on a vast dataset that allows it to comprehend complex scenes. Through this advanced visual understanding, AI Eraser can intelligently substitute unwanted objects with contextually appropriate elements that naturally elevate the photo’s appeal, empowering users with the ability to make high-quality photo edits anywhere and at any time.

OnePlus AI eraser sample (Image: OnePlus)

Beyond AI Eraser

OnePlus’s AI initiatives do not stop at photo editing. Earlier this year, the company introduced several AI-powered features for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 smartphones. These features included AI Summarizer, Article Summaries, and AI GC Remover. Additionally, OnePlus has developed Breeno Touch, which scans the screen content and suggests related services based on the user’s search. All these features, however, remain exclusive to China only. For a global audience, AI Eraser is the first AI-powered feature that OnePlus introduced.

Future of OnePlus AI

OnePlus’s general manager of AI products, Nicole Zhang, said that all OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs. The company plans to continue investing in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that align with its vision for a more convenient future for all.

"Greater convenience and efficiency driven by the fusion of AI and smartphones will empower people to spend more time doing the things they love,” said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Products at OnePlus. “All OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs, and we will continue to invest heavily in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that move us closer to our vision for a more convenient future for all."