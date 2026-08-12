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Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia building 1-trillion-parameter Nemotron 4 to rival leading AI models

Nvidia building 1-trillion-parameter Nemotron 4 to rival leading AI models

The company has not set a release date for Nemotron 4 and has ‌yet to complete final training

Nvidia

The chip giant formed a coalition last month with other companies to develop and ​share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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Nvidia is developing a new AI model family, ​Nemotron 4, with the goal of challenging top open-source models globally, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people who work on the project.
 
The chip giant is among the few major US firms to release open-source models, which have drawn more attention this year as AI bills ‌balloon and cheap Chinese models near the ​capabilities of top systems from leading ​American labs Anthropic and OpenAI.
 
A spate of recently disclosed hacks involving autonomous ​AI agents has added to the attention, especially because open models do not have curbs on cybersecurity use.
 
 
The largest Nemotron 4 model is expected to have at least 1 trillion parameters, according to multiple employees working on the project, The Information ​reported.
 
The company has not set a release date for Nemotron 4 and has ‌yet to complete final training, though employees said the model could be ready ​as early as late fall, the report said.

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Nvidia pointed to previous remarks that it was working on Nemotron 4 but did not confirm the details in The Information's report.
 
"Nvidia is ‌investing in Nemotron because we ​believe every company and every country needs ‌accessible frontier open models to strengthen safety and security, accelerate innovation, and provide ‌a foundation they can rely on from one generation to the next," Kari Briski, ​vice president of generative AI, said in an emailed statement.
 
The chip giant formed a coalition last month with other companies to develop and ​share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity. It also signed an open letter with tech heavyweights such as Microsoft backing open-weight models so ‌that innovation does not drift overseas.
 
Separately on Tuesday, the chip firm unveiled Nemotron ‌3.5 Lightning, an addition to its offerings aimed at code review, tool use, security alert monitoring, answering billing questions and other tasks.
 
It also released NeMo Switchyard, an open-source model-routing library designed to automatically direct AI tasks to the most suitable models. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia AI Models

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 10:44 AM IST