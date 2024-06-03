Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nvidia says its next-generation AI chip platform to be rolled out in 2026

Nvidia is planning to release a new family of AI chips every year, accelerating its prior release schedule of roughly every two years

Nvidia

Nvidia (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on Sunday that the company's next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform was called Rubin and would be rolled out in 2026.
The Rubin family of chips will include new graphics (GPU) and central processors (CPU) as well as networking chips, Huang said at National Taiwan University in Taipei as part of the Computex trade show.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, Huang offered few details.
The new CPU will be called Versa and the new graphics chips that are used to power AI applications will bundle next generation high-bandwidth memory that is made by the likes of SK Hynix, Micron and Samsung.
Huang said the company now plans to release a new family of AI chips every year, accelerating its prior release schedule of roughly every two years.
Dominating roughly 80% of the market for AI chips, Nvidia stands in a unique position as both the largest enabler as well as beneficiary of surging AI development.
Topics : Nvidia artifical intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon