OnePlus 13 could feature square-shaped camera island similar to this phone

OnePlus is reportedly mulling to bring back the square-shaped camera island, like the one on its OnePlus 10 series, with its 2025 flagship series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus could launch its next flagship smartphone, likely to be named OnePlus 13, with a redesigned rear camera module. According to a report by the Android Authority, the next flagship smartphone by OnePlus could feature a more squarish camera module compared to a circular design on the current generation.

OnePlus has retained the circular camera module design on its flagship number series for the past two generations. Both the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 12 series feature a circular camera module with a ring style frame outlining it. As per the report, OnePlus is likely to move back to a square-shaped camera module like the one on its OnePlus 10 series. However, the placement of the rear camera module could be more centrally aligned and will be larger than that on the OnePlus 10.
OnePlus 13: Other expected changes

Apart from the rear camera module redesign, there are other design changes expected on the next-generation OnePlus flagship smartphone. Earlier, it was reported that the expected OnePlus 13 smartphone could get a ceramic body and not just a ceramic glass finish. The next-generation OnePlus flagship could also debut with a quad-curved display panel, featuring much more subtle display curves than the current waterfall display design.

On the performance front, the OnePlus 13 could be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which has been confirmed by Qualcomm to launch in October. This will not be a surprising change as OnePlus has regularly updated its flagship smartphone with the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. Apart from these changes, the next generation flagship could retain OnePlus 12’s 5,400mAh battery and 100W fast wired charging support.

Like other big OEM makers such as Samsung and Google, OnePlus could bring native generative AI features to its flagship series next year. While the company has already introduced AI Eraser, an AI powered image editing feature that allows users to remove unwanted elements from images, OnePlus could add more new tools on its OnePlus 13 smartphone.

At the launch of the AI Eraser tool, which is currently rolling out on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphones, OnePlus’s general manager of AI products, Nicole Zhang, said that the company plans to continue investing in developing more revolutionary AI-based features. This suggests that the company is actively working to develop new AI features which could launch alongside the company’s next flagship device. 

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

