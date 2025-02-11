Business Standard

OnePlus announces 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check deals on phones, tabs, more

OnePlus announces 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check deals on phones, tabs, more

OnePlus Red Rush Days sale starts February 11 on OnePlus platforms, e-commerce platform Amazon, and mainline stores including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus Red Rush Days

Harsh Shivam
Feb 11 2025

OnePlus has announced discount offers, bank offers and more on its range of devices, including the newly launched OnePlus 13 series smartphones, as part of its "Red Rush Days" sale period. Apart from the OnePlus 13 series, there are also offers on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord series smartphones, OnePlus Pad tablets, as well as other ecosystem devices such as the OnePlus Watch 2 series and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
 
Customers can avail these offers from February 11 to February 16 on the OnePlus official website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores and e-commerce platform Amazon India. The Red Rush Days offers are also valid in mainline stores including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.  READ: OnePlus Watch 3 Launch
 

OnePlus Red Rush Days: Offers

OnePlus 13 series
  • OnePlus 13 launch price: Rs 69,999 onwards
  • OnePlus 13R launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards
Offers:
  • Customers can avail bank discounts of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 13R on select bank cards.
  • Customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on trade-in deals.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months available
OnePlus 12 Series

  • OnePlus 12 launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • OnePlus 12R launch price: Rs 39,999 onwards
Offers:
  • Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 along with a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months available.
OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord 4 launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Offers:
  • Customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,000 along with a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to nine months available.
OnePlus Pad 2
  • OnePlus Pad 2 launch price: Rs 39,999 onwards
Offers:
  • Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 along with a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards.
  • Customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to nine months available.
OnePlus Watch 2
  • OnePlus Watch 2 launch price: Rs 24,999
Offers:
  • Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale period and an additional bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months available.
OnePlus Watch 2R
  • OnePlus Watch 2R launch price: Rs 17,999
Offers:
  • Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 along with a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to six months available.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch price: Rs 11,999
Offers:
  • Customers can avail bank discounts of Rs 1,000
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months are available.
Others
 
Beyond these products, OnePlus has announced offers on the OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite smartphones, as well as on the OnePlus Pad Go tablet. There are also bank discounts and offers on the range of audio devices including OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and more.
 

