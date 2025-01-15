OnePlus 13 receives more features in first software update: What is new

OnePlus has rolled out the first major update to the newly launched OnePlus 13 smartphone. The new software version of OxygenOS 15 brings several new features and improvements to the latest OnePlus flagship, including improved image and video processing capabilities, new connectivity features, a few user interface changes and more. The new update also introduces new AI-powered features to Google Messages. Here are the details:
OnePlus 13: New software update
Software version: CPH2649 15.0.0.402(EX01)
Size of the update: 988MB
New Features-
Communication
- Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. (requires O+ Connect app on iPhones)
- Optimises IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
- Improves network stability and experience.
Camera
- Adds various styles and personalisation to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master's signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.
- Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.
- Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.
- Improves the colour performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.
- Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.
- Improves the tone and colour accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.
Audio
- Improves audio quality.
System
- Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Apps
- Adds AI features to Google Messages.
- You can now add the 1 x 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.
- Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.
- Improves the look and feel of the Storage cleaner widget.
OnePlus 13: Price
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 76,999
- 24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999
Colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn
OnePlus 13: Specifications
- Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- Protection: IP68, IP69