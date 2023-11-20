Meta tests shortcut button for an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp: Report

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new shortcut for AI-powered chatbot with the new beta update for the messaging app to select Android users, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The feature adds a shortcut to the AI-powered bot above the ‘Start New Chat’ button in the Chats menu, according to a screenshot shared by the outlet. The feature is available for testing to select users who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks.

With a dedicated shortcut button, users will be able to access AI-powered chats directly from the Chats menu without having to open the contact list.

In September, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is actively working on a new feature that will allow WhatsApp users to experiment with AI-powered chats, designed at assisting people with their daily activities by providing them with suggestions and answers to prompts. Although the official timeline for a broad release of the AI-based chatbot has not been confirmed, it is expected to roll out as a stable update in the coming weeks.

Recently, WhatsApp started rolling out a new voice chat feature for large groups. The messaging platform last week announced that the new feature is similar to a group call but, instead of ringing each member, allows people to join in quietly with an in-chat popup notification.

Users will be able to join in and leave whenever they want without disrupting the ongoing voice chat. The call controls will be available on top of the chat screen while the voice chat is active, allowing both participating and non-participating members to send text messages.

Meta is rolling out voice chat globally on both Android and iOS devices, starting with large groups with 33 members or more.