Tech wrap Sep 12: Vivo T3 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M05, iPhone 16 series, more

Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched

Vivo has launched the T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. The T3 Ultra 5G, part of its T-series, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and includes a 5,500mAh battery. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone is built with SCHOTT Xensation Glass for shock absorption and drop protection.

Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999

On September 12, Samsung expanded its M-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M05. This smartphone has a dual-camera system, a large display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dedicated microSD slot for additional storage. Priced at Rs 7,999, the Galaxy M05 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available in mint green through Amazon India, Samsung’s online store, and select retail outlets.

Apple has released a build of iOS 18.1 beta specifically for the iPhone 16 series, reports 9to5Mac. Previously, the absence of an iOS 18.1 build for these devices raised concerns about difficulties in restoring backups from devices running iOS 18.1 beta.

Acer has introduced the Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and offering options for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 or RTX 3050 GPUs. The Aspire 7 runs on Windows 11, has 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM.

Samsung's India unit has announced limited-time offers for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Initially priced at Rs 1,29,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 1,09,999, including Rs 8,000 instant cashback and a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus for trade-ins. Consumers can also avail Rs 12,000 cashback on select bank cards and opt for no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Dyson will launch its OnTrac headphones in India on September 23. Ahead of the release, demonstrations are available at its stores, and pre-booking has opened. Dyson has also named Indian artist Badshah as the brand ambassador for the OnTrac headphones in India.

With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple has introduced a new camera control button. While camera shutter buttons have been present on smartphones for years, Apple’s announcement has renewed interest in this feature, which may prompt other companies to follow suit.

Google previewed Android 15 at Google I/O 2024, and the update is now available for developers. The stable version will roll out to Google Pixel devices first, followed by Samsung and other selected devices. Features may vary based on the phone model.

According to Android Authority, Google has updated its Play Integrity API to help developers prevent app sideloading. The Play Integrity API verifies that interactions and requests are coming from a genuine app binary on an authentic Android device, checking for tampering, unreliable environments, or Google Play Protect activation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched an online ‘suspect registry’ with data on 1.4 million cybercriminals involved in financial fraud and other cybercrimes. The registry, developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), will be accessible to states, Union Territories, and central agencies.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced new features for small businesses, including Meta Verified badges, as part of a recent update.

Google has added a new feature to its AI note-taking app NotebookLM, enabling it to convert research into AI-generated podcasts.

The European Union is investigating one of Google's AI models over concerns regarding compliance with the bloc’s data privacy regulations.

Eight years ago, Google considered lowering its ad exchange fees after websites found ways to increase revenue while bypassing Google’s tools, according to former executives testifying in a US Justice Department antitrust trial.

AST SpaceMobile's stock has surged approximately 1,300% since hitting a record low in April, making it the best performer in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index over the past six months.

Tech companies have long benefited from favourable treatment by authorities. Apple, for instance, paid minimal taxes in the European Union by exploiting loopholes in Ireland. Similarly, Google maintained its dominance in search by prioritising its own services over competitors.