Cloud-based productivity software suite recovering after outage: Microsoft

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform had said on X it was probing customer reports of a potential issue connecting Microsoft's services from AT&T networks

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Microsoft said its cloud-based software suite was recovering after an outage impacted thousands of its users on Thursday.
 
"We've worked with the third-party internet service provider (ISP) and confirmed that a change within their managed-environment resulted in impact. The ISP has reverted the change and we're now seeing signs of recovery," Microsoft's service dashboard said.
The Microsoft 365 productivity software suite includes Word and Excel, among other widely used tools.
 
The outage comes nearly two months after a faulty software update from cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices, crippling operations across industries ranging from airlines and banks to healthcare.
 
 
Microsoft's Azure cloud platform had said on X it was probing customer reports of a potential issue connecting Microsoft's services from AT&T networks.
 
The telecom operator did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the outage.
 

Incident reports for Microsoft 365 fell to about 1,700, as of 9:53 A.M. ET, after having peaked at around 23,000.
 
Downdetector said it had seen more than 90,000 user reports come in within the U.S. for Microsoft 365 since about 7:45 A.M.
 
ET, with Azure, Teams, Xbox, Bing and all Microsoft entities seeing elevated cases.
 
The platform, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, said the outage appeared to be affecting other companies as well.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

