Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

OpenAI President Brockman says he's quitting after Sam Altman ouster

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago," Brockman wrote in a post on the social media site X

Greg Brockman

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tom Giles


OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman said he’s departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools just hours after the board pushed out Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago,” Brockman wrote in a post on the social media site X. “We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit.”

Earlier, the OpenAI board said was parting ways with Altman, also a co-founder and one of the most prominent figures in the AI world, after losing confidence in him as a leader.

“Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best,” Brockman wrote in his post. “I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity.”

In one of the moves announced earlier, Brockman was due to step down from his role as board chairman but stay on at the company, reporting to the new CEO.

Also Read

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Microsoft introduces two custom AI chips to power Azure services: Details

AI seen fueling Microsoft to $3 trillion value in Morgan Stanley model

OpenAI interim CEO Murati urges focus, stresses Microsoft support

Altman ousted from OpenAI, board says it lost confidence in him as leader

Tech tango: Slow robot deployment, not accidents, worries Indian industry

Apple may be working on graphene-based thermal components for iPhone 16

Microsoft announces text-to-speech avatar tool to create talking videos

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Twitter

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon