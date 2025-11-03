Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to sell Sora credits for AI video generation beyond daily limit

OpenAI to sell Sora credits for AI video generation beyond daily limit

OpenAI's Sora is introducing paid video generation bundles as part of its new monetisation plan, allowing users to buy additional credits once their daily limit for video generation runs out

Sora app by OpenAI

Sora app by OpenAI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has announced that users will be able to generate as many AI videos in Sora as they want by purchasing extra credits. The head of Sora, Bill Peebles, on X said that the company is launching the ability to buy “extra gens” in Sora, once users exhaust their daily limit. He also said that users can take advantage of a high usage limit, as eventually, the free generation limit for Sora users will have to be brought down in order to accommodate growth.
 
According to a report by Engadget, a bundle for ten video generations on Sora will be sold for $4 through Apple’s App Store.
 

Sora’s enhanced limit

For the uninitiated, users on the free plan, ChatGPT Plus, or Teams subscriptions can create up to 30 videos per day, while Pro subscribers have a higher cap of 100 daily generations. Peebles noted that more expensive configurations (like Sora 2 Pro and long duration) will consume more credits.

Also Read

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

AI mania drives global markets, India risks being sidelined: Kotak report

Zico Kolter

Zico Kolter leads OpenAI safety panel with power to block unsafe AI

Sam Altman

OpenAI's Sam Altman joins '6-7' trend: What it means, where it originated

Sam Altman

Sam Altman cancels Tesla Roadster reservation after '7.5 years of wait'

OpenAI

OpenAI lays groundwork for juggernaut IPO at up to $1 trillion valuation

 
Those who wish to exceed this limit will need to buy an additional $4 (around ₹350) add-on. Notably, there is no limit on the number of extra bundles that a user wishes to purchase.

Why is this being done

Peebles said the shift was prompted by sustainability challenges, noting that offering unlimited free video generation is no longer viable for the company. He added that introducing limits would help OpenAI better manage platform expansion while continuing to support heavy users.
 
While justifying the decision to cut down the free limit in the future, Peebles said that it is required to accommodate resources otherwise the company won’t have enough GPUs.
 
Additionally, OpenAI is also exploring new monetisation options for Sora’s “Cameo” tool, which lets users create videos featuring real people or fictional characters through text-based prompts. According to Peebles, the company will soon pilot a pricing model that charges users extra for generating videos involving copyrighted characters or identifiable likenesses.
 

More From This Section

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more

Tech Wrap October 31

Tech Wrap Oct 31: Samsung Wallet update, Resident Evil Requiem, Probuds N33

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27

WhatsApp's Passkey security

WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

Google x Magic Leap prototype Android XR glasses

Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Topics : Technology News OpenAI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon