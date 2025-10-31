Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

WhatsApp is reportedly simplifying encrypted chat backup recovery with passkey support, letting users unlock backups using fingerprint, face ID, or device PIN

WhatsApp's Passkey security

WhatsApp's Passkey security (Image: WABetainfo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out support for passkeys to help users restore their end-to-end encrypted chat backups from supported cloud servers. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature lets users unlock their backups with biometric methods such as fingerprint, face recognition or the screen lock code from their previous device. Currently, users have to use passwords or long 64-digit keys to restore their backups, which can be hard to remember or easy to lose. Passkey support is expected to make it easier and safer to recover encrypted chats when changing or restoring devices.

WhatsApp’s encrypted backup using passkeys

As per the report, end-to-end encrypted backups were first introduced by Meta in 2021 to protect chat history stored on Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp said that neither WhatsApp nor cloud storage providers can read the contents of the backups. The new passkey feature builds on this by reducing dependency on manually stored passwords or keys.
 
 
For Android, with passkeys, authentication is handled automatically via Android APIs and integrated password managers. Users can confirm their identity using familiar methods, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, making backup restoration faster and more secure. 
 
The passkey system also supports seamless device transitions. While switching to a new Android device, users can restore encrypted backups as long as the same password manager is used, without manually entering complex passwords. This ensures encryption remains intact while simplifying the setup process.

According to the report, the rollout of passkey protection will gradually take place over the coming weeks and months. WhatsApp continues to add new privacy and security tools to strengthen user data protection across its platforms. With this update, the process of restoring encrypted backups is expected to become easier and more secure.
What are passkeys
 
Passkeys are a modern-day alternative to passwords, letting users log in using biometrics like fingerprints, facial recognition, or a device PIN. Each passkey uses two components, one stored on the website’s server and the other on the user’s device. Even if the server is hacked, access is not possible without the user’s device, making passkeys highly secure and resistant to phishing attacks. Passkeys provide a more secure authentication method that works across devices, supporting biometric or PIN-based logins.
 

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp payment WhatsApp Encryption

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

