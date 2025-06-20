Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO Reno14 series with AI features to launch in India soon: What to expect

OPPO is expected to launch the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro in India with AI-powered features, MediaTek chipsets, 50M-based camera system, and high-refresh OLED displays

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO is preparing to launch its Reno 14 series in India, as teased on its official website. The lineup will include the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, both were launched in China last month, and are expected to arrive in India with similar specifications and features. Both smartphones will be powered by MediaTek chipsets and will include AI-powered functionalities.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: What to expect

The Reno 14 Pro is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The device will likely sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.
 
 
For imaging, the Pro model is tipped to include a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. A 50MP front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.
 
The phone may pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Expected colour options include Mermaid, Calla Lily Purple, and Reef Black 

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Specifications, based on China model

  • Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,200mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

OPPO Reno 14: What to expect

The standard Reno 14 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It may have a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with the same 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits brightness.
 
On the camera front, it is expected to include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto unit, along with a 50MP front-facing camera.
 
The phone may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It could be available in Mermaid, Half Summer Green, and Reef Black. 

OPPO Reno 14: Specifications, based on China model

  • Display: 6.59-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 50MP
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

