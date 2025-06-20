Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to be launched in India on June 27: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G to be launched in India on June 27: What to expect

Set to launch under Rs 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will feature Circle to Search, Gemini AI, triple rear cameras with OIS, a 6,000mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M36 5G in India for June 27. The smartphone has been teased on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealing design aspects. Moreover, Samsung has unveiled key specifications ahead of its launch. The smartphone will join Samsung’s M-series lineup and has been confirmed to debut in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: What to expect

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy M36 5G will feature a slim 7.7mm profile designed for comfort and durability. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and offered in Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze colour variants.
 
In terms of optics, the phone will sport a 50MP led triple rear camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Samsung claims the camera is designed to capture sharp, vibrant images even in low light. It will support 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.

The Galaxy M36 5G will include Circle to Search with Google, an AI-based feature that allows users to search for objects, text and audio from within any app. Additionally, it will support Gemini AI, integrating Google’s generative AI tools for content and productivity use cases.
 
The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB of RAM, and feature a 6.7-inch display with 1080 x 2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. On the software front, the phone is likely to run Android 15-based OneUI 7.
 
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1080x2340 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: Triple setup with 50MP primary (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

