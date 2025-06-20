Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 20. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for June 20, giving players the opportunity to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include exclusive character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited enhancements.
 
Since these codes are available only for a limited duration and can reach their redemption limit quickly, players are advised to use them without delay.
 
Below is a compilation of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.  ALSO READ: YouTube to integrate Google's Veo 3 AI video tool into Shorts soon: Details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by the Economic Times, active redeem codes for June 20 are:
 
  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

GTA Online

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Silent Hill 1

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currencies such as gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
Players can unlock a wide range of items with these codes, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual customisation features.
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and is only active for 12 hours, making early redemption essential to avoid missing out.

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

Essay aid or cognitive crutch? MIT study tests the cost of writing with AI

Tech Wrap June 19

Tech wrap June 19: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, Nothing Phone 3, iOS 18.6

youtube

YouTube crackdown on Ad Blockers: Sluggish videos? This might be the reason

apple, apple logo

Apple mulls using artificial intelligence to design semiconductors: Report

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24: Specs to features, what to expect

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon