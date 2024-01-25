Sensex (    %)
                        
OPPO signs cross-licence agreement with Nokia to resolve patent dispute

OPPO announced that cross-license agreement with Nokia covers standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies

Nokia

Following the agreement, both OPPO and Nokia will resolve all pending litigation in all jurisdictions

Harsh Shivam
Jan 25 2024

China's OPPO and Finnish Nokia have signed a global patent cross-license agreement, ending the long-standing dispute over 5G patent portfolios. Both the companies have been involved in multiple lawsuits across multiple countries as OPPO failed to reach an agreement with Nokia for using their 5G patent technology. In some regions, OPPO had to halt the smartphone sale and delist many products from e-commerce platforms.

In a press note dated January 24, OPPO announced that it has signed a global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. The company also said that following the agreement, both OPPO and Nokia will resolve all pending litigation in all jurisdictions.
Commenting on the recent agreement between the two companies, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at OPPO, Feng Ying said, "We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between OPPO and Nokia. OPPO continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property."

President of Nokia Technologies, Jenni Lukander said that the cross-license agreement with OPPO reflects the mutual respect both the companies have for each other's intellectual property. “The new agreement - along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year - will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business," he added.

First Published: Jan 25 2024

