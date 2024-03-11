The Pixel 8a is in the works, confirmed Google in an unusual way. Responding to a query related to Pixel’s battery information on its official forum, Google said that the company intends to introduce an elaborative battery information page with the launch of Pixel 8a smartphone. Moreover, the company confirmed, the battery information page will be available on the Pixel 8a smartphone and above.

Last year in September, Google reportedly added an extension with the first beta version of Android 14 that displayed additional battery information on Pixel devices. In the settings app under the “About Phone” section, a new “Battery Information” page was added that displayed useful information such as charging cycle counts and the date the battery was manufactured. However, with the latest update, Google removed this feature. Addressing a query raised by a Pixel user regarding the missing “Battery Information” page, a Google employee handling the complaint responded that the feature will be added “on Pixel 8a and beyond”.

Similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a would likely be targeted to customers looking for a more budget friendly alternative to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. Although the company has not provided any details regarding the launch of the upcoming smartphone, it is likely that the Google Pixel 8a will be unveiled in the coming months, most likely in May when Google hosts its annual developer conference.

Google Pixel 8a: What to expect

According to news reports, the Google Pixel 8a would likely be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which powers its elder siblings. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with 8GB RAM. However, it might be the first Pixel A-series device to get a 256GB storage variant.

On the design front, the Pixel 8a would likely inherit the form factor of the Pixel 8 series smartphones. However, the smartphone is expected to get more curved corners than its siblings. Apart from this, no major changes are expected for the upcoming pixel smartphone.

The Pixel 8a would most likely boot Android 14 and would get at least some, if not all, of its generative AI features seen on the Pixel 8, given that it is powered by the same processor. However, some features that are exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro such as Zoom Enhance and Video Boost are not expected for the Pixel 8a as they are not available on the Pixel 8 smartphone either. Additionally, Google may provide the same seven-year OS update to the smartphone as the other Pixel 8 series smartphones.