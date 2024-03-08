Poco M6 5G with Airtel prepaid bundle starts at Rs 8799: Know offer details

POCO has collaborated with Indian telecommunication service provider Airtel to democratise 5G. In collaboration, the Chinese smartphone brand is offering the POCO M6 5G at Rs 8,799 onwards. For the uninitiated, the smartphone was launched last year in December at Rs 10,499 onwards. Now, the base model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage is available at Rs 8,799. Details below:

POCO M6 5G: Airtel bundle offer price

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,799

6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 11,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 13,499

POCO M6 5G: Airtel bundle offer and availability





The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the POCO M6 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting March 10. Airtel prepaid customers who purchase the device will get 50GB additional mobile data at no additional cost.

Non-Airtel customers can avail the offer by opting in for doorstep SIM delivery by Airtel.

POCO M6 5G: Specifications

The POCO M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rates. Besides, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip and runs on Android 13 operating system with MIUI interface layered on top.





For imaging, the POCO M6 5G sports a dual rear camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the front the smartphone features a 5MP selfie camera.

The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB Type-C charging adapter as a standard accessory. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.