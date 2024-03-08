Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Poco M6 5G with Airtel prepaid bundle starts at Rs 8799: Know offer details

Launched last year in December at Rs 10,499 onwards, the Poco M6 5G is now available together with Airtel prepaid bundle offer on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 8,799 onwards

POCO M6 5G smartphone

POCO M6 5G smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

POCO has collaborated with Indian telecommunication service provider Airtel to democratise 5G. In collaboration, the Chinese smartphone brand is offering the POCO M6 5G at Rs 8,799 onwards. For the uninitiated, the smartphone was launched last year in December at Rs 10,499 onwards. Now, the base model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage is available at Rs 8,799. Details below:

POCO M6 5G: Airtel bundle offer price

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,799
  • 6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 11,499
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 13,499

POCO M6 5G: Airtel bundle offer and availability

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the POCO M6 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting March 10. Airtel prepaid customers who purchase the device will get 50GB additional mobile data at no additional cost.

READ: Xiaomi 14's India launch today at 6 pm: Where to watch live, wh
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Non-Airtel customers can avail the offer by opting in for doorstep SIM delivery by Airtel.

POCO M6 5G: Specifications

The POCO M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rates. Besides, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip and runs on Android 13 operating system with MIUI interface layered on top.
For imaging, the POCO M6 5G sports a dual rear camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the front the smartphone features a 5MP selfie camera.

READ: Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details
The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB Type-C charging adapter as a standard accessory. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.
  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: MIUI based on Android 13
  • Protection: Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Also Read

POCO M6 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

POCO X6 series launch today at 5:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs and more

POCO X6 series with Xiaomi HyperOS launched in India: Price, specs and more

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Apple to ease switching to Android smartphones from iPhones in the EU

Microsoft schedules Copilot, Windows, and Surface event for Mar 21: Details

Landmark day for tech, innovation: PM Modi after govt nod to AI Mission

Cabinet approves AI Mission at an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for 5 years

WhatsApp: Here is how Meta plans chat encryption with third-party services

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Chinese smartphones Xiaomi 5G smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon