Pixel 8a: What to expect from Google's upcoming affordable smartphone

Software giant Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a smartphone at its annual developers-focused conference, Google I/O, on May 14. The affordable smartphone in the Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by its Tensor G3 chip, which is the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Pixel 8a would likely inherit a few artificial intelligence features from the flagship Pixel 8 series. As per Android Authority report, the smartphone would feature Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and the Best Take. These are available on the Pixel 8 series along with other AI features.
Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a is likely to get seven years of software, security, and feature drop update commitment from Google.
Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 with slightly more curved corners. Like the Pixel 7a, the smartphone would boast Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 for resistance against water and dust.
As per media reports, the Pixel 8a would get a significant display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz refresh rate on the current generation Pixel 7a. This could match the display quality of its premium counterparts in the Pixel 8 series.
On the camera side, the Pixel 8a may continue with the sensor that Google incorporated in the predecessor – 64-megapixel (Sony IMX787) primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Google Pixel 8a: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.1-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G3
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 64MP (Sony IMX787) primary + 13MP (Sony IMX712) ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 13MP (Sony IMX712)
- Battery: 4,942 mAh
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3, IP67
- OS: Android 14
- OS support: up to 7 years