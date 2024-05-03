Business Standard
OpenAI's ChatGPT facing widespread outage across web and smartphone app

According to Downdetector, reported outages for OpenAI spiked up from 11am on May 3 with 90 per cent of reported problems being with ChatGPT

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently facing issues in generating responses. Upon trying to use the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot through a mobile app for Android, an error message pops up stating that the server is facing problems. Similarly, on the iOS app and on the web version of chatGPT, the AI chatbot is unable to generate responses and shows a “Request Timeout” message after a while.
According to Downdetector, reported outages for OpenAI spiked up from 11am on May 3 with 90 per cent of reported problems being with ChatGPT. Some users have also reported issues with the website (8 per cent) and login (2 per cent).
Users from around the world have taken it to social media platforms, stating that ChatGPT is currently facing a wide scale outage. Multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) are reporting that the AI chatbot is not working for them.
OpenAI has not acknowledged the issue yet.
The AI powered chatbot from OpenAI faced similar problems last month, where about 91 per cent of users reportedly faced issues in accessing ChatGPT across platforms. The company acknowledged the outage and said that the outage was caused by “increased latency and errors affecting both ChatGPT and APIs”. The service resumed shortly after.


Topics : Microsoft's artificial intelligence AI technology artifical intelligence

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

