Wi-Fi 6E: What is it and why does the COAI want a ban on these routers?

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has sought a ban on the sale of internet routers based on Wi-Fi 6E standard. Introduced in 2020, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E standard has been on the slow lane in the absence of any policy-related decision from the government regarding the use of the 6GHz frequency band. But how is the 6GHz frequency band related to Wi-Fi 6E and why is COAI seeking ban on the sale of eligible routers? Let us find out:

Wi-Fi 6E: What it is

Wi-Fi 6E is a wireless network standard from the Wi-Fi alliance, a group of Wi-Fi platform vendors that works with electronics manufacturers to set standards for Wi-Fi technology. Introduced in 2020, the Wi-Fi 6E is an extended version of the Wi-Fi 6 standard, as denoted by the suffix in the naming nomenclature. The extended version brings support for the 6GHz frequency band in addition to frequency bands supported by Wi-Fi 6 – 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Wi-Fi 6E: What changes with it

Prior to Wi-Fi 6E standard, transmission over a Wi-Fi network was limited to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands that offered limited channels for connectivity. Therefore, the Wi-Fi network faces signal drops and connectivity issues if too many devices turn up and compete for bandwidth on the same wireless channel for internet connectivity.

To solve bandwidth issues, Wi-Fi 6E enables support for the 6GHz frequency band. Routers based on Wi-Fi 6E standard have wider channels available, reducing the signal interference and increasing the connection capacity. The Wi-Fi 6E also gives the user an option to choose between 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

6GHz band: Bone of contention

Last month GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications), an association that represents global telecom companies, wrote to India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) urging them to recognise the 6GHz band for commercial mobile services in India. The global telecom association said that inclusion of the 6Ghz band in the country’s National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) will support 5G growth in the country and ensure that it is ready for assignment to support demand from the Indian operators in the 2025-30 timeframe.

For reference, GSMA represents 1100 telecom companies from around the world, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. On a national level, the Indian telecom operators are represented by COAI.

While Indian telecom operators want the government to allocate the 6GHz band for 5G, the broadband companies want the entire spectrum band to be available freely (delicensed) to improve Wi-Fi services in the country.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last year in August, COAI cautioned the department that heeding the demand of Wi-Fi service providers to make the 6GHz band freely available would lead to loss of revenue to the government. It emphasised that 6GHz frequency band spectrum will be utilised far more efficiently in 5G services than in Wi-Fi.