Monday, February 16, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, interacts with startups

PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, interacts with startups

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem

Narendra Modi

File Photo: Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.

He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.

Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Feb 16

Tech Wrap Feb 16: India AI Impact Summit, Android 17 beta, WhatsApp Status

Rishi Bal, CEO BharatGen

China's DeepSeek moment to India's sovereign AI, what BharatGen CEO said

Qualcomm Humanoid Robot in action at India AI Impact Summit, New Delhi Photo: Khalid Anzar

Qualcomm showcases AI humanoid robots at India AI Impact Summit: Sneak peek

NPCI, UPI

NPCI offers wallet service to foreign visitors at AI Impact Summit

KPMG

KPMG partner fined A$10,000 for using AI tools to cheat in test about AI

Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence India AI Impact Summit Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance