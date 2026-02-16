Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NPCI offers wallet service to foreign visitors at AI Impact Summit

Through this pilot initiative, inbound foreign travellers will be able to make secure and real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments during their visit to India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said that 'UPI One World' wallet services will be available for international visitors attending the ongoing five-day India AI Impact Summit.

Through this pilot initiative, inbound foreign travellers will be able to make secure and real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments during their visit to India.

Visitors can use the wallet service without an Indian mobile number or bank account.

"The 'UPI One World' wallet is available through authorised PPI issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion (Hall 14, Stall number 14.16) in Bharat Mandapam," NPCI said in a statement.

 

Travellers can load the wallet using various payment methods and make transactions by scanning UPI QR codes via the PPI-UPI application.

This eliminates the need to carry cash or manage foreign exchange complexities.

Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source as per foreign exchange regulations, the statement added.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hosted from February 16 to 20 at the Bharat Mandapam complex in Delhi, where the G-20 Summit was held in 2023.

Global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, and leaders of about 20 countries, including Brazil and France, are among those from about 100 countries expected to attend the AI Impact Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

