POCO F7 5G phone with 7550mAh battery to be launched in May: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is reportedly planning to launch the POCO F7 in global markets soon. Gadgets360 has reported that the smartphone could launch in May. According to the report, the smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As per the report, the POCO F7 smartphone could feature similar specifications to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and may launch alongside the Poco F7 Ultra.
POCO F7: What to expect
According to the report, the POCO will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.83-inch OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and a dual-loop 3D ice cooling technology. ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus review: Midrange phone with modern AI, legacy tools
For the camera system, the smartphone may feature a 50 MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. When it comes to battery the phone may be equipped with a 7,550mAh battery which will likely support 90 W wired charging and 22.5W for reverse charging.
On the software front, it will likely run on Android 15 based Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0. The smartphone is rated IP68/IP69 against water and dust resistance.
POCO F7: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5k resolution, (LTPO)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
- RAM: up to 16GB
- Storage: up to 1TB
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 7,550mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- Operating System: Android 15 based HyperOS 2.0
- Weight: 219 grams