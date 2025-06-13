Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moto Tag gets UWB support, first on Google's Find Hub: What this means

Moto Tag becomes the first tracker on Google's Find Hub network to support ultra-wideband, enabling more precise location tracking with turn-by-turn guidance

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Motorola’s object tracker, Moto Tag, is receiving a firmware update that adds support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tracking—making it the first tracker on Google’s Find Hub network (formerly Find My Device) to support the feature. With UWB enabled, Moto Tag now offers precise, directional tracking with turn-by-turn assistance and proximity detection, significantly improving its location accuracy.
 
Motorola had equipped the Moto Tag with UWB hardware at launch last year, but the feature remained dormant as Google’s Find Hub network did not support the technology. Google only recently added UWB support to its platform, alongside improvements like refined Bluetooth scanning patterns for faster and more reliable tracking. 
 
  According to The Verge, Moto Tag users can enable UWB by updating the Moto Tag app on Android and applying the latest 2.0.93 firmware. However, UWB support is only available on select Android smartphones, including newer flagship devices from Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series.

Moto Tag: Details

  • Price: Rs 2,299
  • Colours: Jade Green, Starlight Blue
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, UWB (with compatible devices)
  • Device Compatibility: Android 9 (Pie) and above
Moto Tag is designed for Google’s Find Hub network, enabling users to track a wide range of items—from keys and wallets to bikes and luggage. It works even when offline by leveraging the vast Android device network nearby. When paired with a smartphone that supports UWB, the device unlocks Precision Finding—offering directional cues to locate the tracker with greater accuracy. 
  The Moto Tag also includes a multi-function button that can help ring your phone or act as a remote shutter for taking photos.

What is UWB?

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is a short-range wireless communication technology that delivers highly accurate location tracking. It operates at low power and high bandwidth over distances of up to 50 metres. By measuring Time of Flight (ToF) and Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA), UWB can calculate precise positions—far beyond what Bluetooth or Wi-Fi alone can achieve.
 
UWB has already been adopted by Apple’s AirTags (2021) and Samsung’s SmartTags (2020). With Moto Tag’s latest update, Motorola becomes the first brand to bring UWB to Google's tracking ecosystem.
 

Topics : Motorola Google Android

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

