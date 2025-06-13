Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

WhatsApp adds animated emojis, sticker tools, photo polls, group mentions, and more to enhance overall experience across the app

WhatsApp's new feature and updates

WhatsApp's new feature and updates

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has rolled out a variety of new features and upgrades aimed at enhancing user experience across Chats, Calls, and Updates. The changes include Animated emojis, new filters and effects, and more. WhatsApp said that these latest changes are designed to make conversations more engaging, and calls more seamless. Here is a list of new additions 

Chats

Animated emojis
Users can share emojis that can come to life with motion, making conversations more expressive and fun.
 
Animated Sticker Maker
Users can create custom animated stickers by turning their favorite videos into moving stickers.

Also Read

WhatsApp

WhatsApp: Soon, you can use animated stickers to react to messages, media

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will allow voice and video calls from web client: Details

WhatsApp advanced chat privacy feature

WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you create, share pack of personalised stickers: How it works

 
Avatar social stickers
This feature is available in one-on-one chats, these stickers can be shared only with users who have avatars and are saved in your contacts.
 
 
Simplified group creation
Users can start a group with just a name—no need to add participants immediately. Members can be added later or invited through a link.
 
Captions and reactions
When sending multiple images or videos, users can add one caption for all. Recipients can react to the entire collection or respond to individual items. 

Calls

Dedicated calls tab
A more organised dedicated tab is for making calls, sharing call links, and accessing call history.
 
New filters and effects
The new update has added six new filters and six fun effects that can be used during video calls or when taking pictures in the app.

Updates for Channels and Status

Photo Polls in Channels
Admins can now create polls with images attached to each option, making interactions visually engaging.
 
Starring Channel Updates
Users can ‘star’ their important updates to revisit them later.
Group mentions in Status
Beyond tagging individual friends, users can now mention entire groups in a status update. Everyone in the group will get notified and can reshare the status.

More From This Section

Google

Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Meta

Meta hires AI talent from Google, Sesame to build superintelligence team

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Axiom-4 launch with India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed over ISS leak

Tech Wrap June 12

Tech Wrap June 12: Meta AI video editing, WhatsApp AI summaries, GTA Online

Topics : WhatsApp groups WhatsApp features whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon