Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to power Samsung, Google XR headsets: Details

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2, a single chip architecture that supports 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames-per-second. Compared to the last generation chip, the Plus variant has a higher frequency graphic processing unit (GPU) that is said to deliver more realistic and detailed experiences in Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) environments.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 has a higher GPU frequency by 15 per cent and CPU frequency by 20 per cent – compared to the non-plus chip. Supporting 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices are touted by the company to effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigation and unparalleled experiences that merge physical and digital spaces.

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2

“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution, which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future.”

Qualcomm said Samsung and Google would be utilising the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to provide Extended Reality (XR) experiences.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more," said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics. "With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.”

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google. “We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”