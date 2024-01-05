Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to power Samsung, Google XR headsets: Details

Compared to the last generation chip, the Plus variant has a higher GPU frequency that is said to deliver more realistic and detailed experiences in MR and VR environments

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2, a single chip architecture that supports 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames-per-second. Compared to the last generation chip, the Plus variant has a higher frequency graphic processing unit (GPU) that is said to deliver more realistic and detailed experiences in Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) environments.
According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 has a higher GPU frequency by 15 per cent and CPU frequency by 20 per cent – compared to the non-plus chip. Supporting 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices are touted by the company to effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigation and unparalleled experiences that merge physical and digital spaces.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2
“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution, which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future.”
Qualcomm said Samsung and Google would be utilising the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to provide Extended Reality (XR) experiences.
“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more," said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics. "With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.”
“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google. “We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”

Also Read

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon G-series chips for handheld gaming devices

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for next-gen premium smartphones

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Muslims in tech world fear retaliation in speaking up: Sam Altman

AI can reshape socio-economic landscape of nations: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Articul8: Here is everything about Intel's enterprise-focused GenAI company

Software giant Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Vivo X100 series set to launch in India at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Topics : Qualcomm Qualcomm Snapdragon Mixed Reality handset

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon