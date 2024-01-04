Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Software giant Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards

Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Redmond
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft's Windows operating system will have a special Copilot key that launches the software giant's AI chatbot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Getting third-party computer manufacturers to add an AI button to laptops is the latest move by Microsoft to capitalize on its close partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and make itself a gateway for applications of generative AI technology.
Although most people now connect to the internet and AI applications by phone rather than computer, it's a symbolic kickoff to what's expected to be an intensively competitive year as tech companies race to outdo each other in AI applications even as they haven't yet resolved all the ethical and legal ramifications.
The New York Times last month sued both OpenAI and Microsoft alleging that tools like ChatGPT and Copilot formerly known as Bing Chat were built by infringing on copyrighted news articles.
The keyboard redesign will be Microsoft's biggest change to PC keyboards since it introduced a special Windows key in the 1990s. Microsoft's four-squared logo design has evolved, but the key has been a fixture on Windows-oriented keyboards for nearly three decades.
The newest AI button will be marked by the ribbon-like Copilot logo and be located near the space bar. On some computers it will replace the right CTRL key, while on others it will replace a menu key.
Microsoft is not the only company with customised keys. Apple pioneered the concept in the 1980s with its Command key marked by a looped square design (it also sported an Apple logo for a time). Google has a search button on its Chromebooks and was first to experiment with an AI-specific key to launch its voice assistant on its now-discontinued Pixelbook.
But Microsoft has a much stronger hold on the PC market through its licensing agreements with third-party manufacturers like Lenovo, Dell and HP. About 82 per cent of all desktop computers, laptops and workstations run Windows, compared to 9 per cent for Apple's in-house operating system and just over 6 per cent for Google's, according to market research firm IDC.

Also Read

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada attack

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Curbs on laptop imports to check hardware with in-built security loopholes

Vivo X100 series set to launch in India at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Tier-2, 3 cities lead India's local services search in 2023: Justdial

Tech Trends 2024: Culturally aware GenAI, femtech, cybersecurity, deepfakes

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

Microsoft hasn't yet said which computer-makers are installing the Copilot button beyond Microsoft's own in-house line of premium Surface devices. It said some of the companies are expected to unveil their new models at next week's CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Microsoft Corporation AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon