Vivo X100 series set to launch in India at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to unveil its latest flagship X100 series smartphones in India on January 4. The X100 series encompasses a vanilla and a Pro model, both of which were launched in its home country China on November 14, 2023.

Today’s India launch event of the Vivo X100 series is set to kick off at 12 pm. It will live stream on Vivo’s official YouTube channel, besides the company's social media handle on Facebook and X. You can watch the livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

The Indian model of the X100 series smartphones are expected to be identical to Chinese models. Here are the specifications of Vivo X100 and X100 Pro:

Vivo X100 Pro: Specification





The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is capable of pushing brightness level to 3000 nits and features PWM dimming technology. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, the Vivo X100 Pro boots Android 14 operating system with the company's own FunTouchOS 14 user interface layered on top. For imaging, the smartphone boasts a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, co-created in partnership with ZEISS. It features a 50MP 1-inch-type primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and 50MP telephoto camera with 4.3X optical zoom. The smartphone gets a 5400mAh battery under the hood that supports 120W fast wired charging.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14

Camera: 50MP (1-inch-type) + 50MP + 50MP (4.3x)

Battery: 5,400mAh (120W wired charging)

Vivo X100: Specification

The base model sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display panel with refresh rates reaching up to 120Hz. It features the same 3000 nits of peak brightness level and PWM dimming technology as the Pro model. Powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, the vanilla model gets a different camera set-up. It sports a rear triple-camera setup on the rear, co-created with ZEISS. A 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto for 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens covers the imaging. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired-charging, powers the X100.

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800x1260, 120Hz)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

OS: Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14

Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 64MP (3x)

Battery: 5,000 mAh (100W wired charging)

Vivo X100 Series launch livestream