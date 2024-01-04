Sensex (    %)
                        
Articul8: Here is everything about Intel's enterprise-focused GenAI company

Intel has set-up Articul8 together with the global investment firm DigitalBridge Group. It aims to provide enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimised and secure GenAI software platform

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

US-based chipmaker Intel, in collaboration with global investment firm DigitalBridge, has formulated an independent enterprise-focused Generative AI software company. Called Articul8, the company aims to provide a full-stack, vertically-optimised Gen-AI software platform for companies to build, deploy and manage their own GenAI powered applications.

Articul8 Founder and CEO, Arun Subramaniyan in a press note said that Articul8's GenAI software product is built from the ground up to accelerate adoption. “The design philosophy is anchored on four pillars: Speed (of deployment), Scalability, Security, and Sustainable Cost'', he added.  Subramaniyan was leading the Datacenter & AI Cloud Execution and Strategy team at Intel before being named as the CEO at Articul8.
According to the company's website, Articul8 uses ModelMesh, FlexLLM and LLM-IQ technologies to select and manage Large Language Models (LLMs) and probabilistic models to deploy enterprise grade GenAI applications faster while being cost-effective.

“With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel.

Digital Bridge CEO commented that Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. “We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Article 8's growth”, he added.

Topics : Intel artifical intelligence Intel Corp Technology

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

