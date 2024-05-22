Realme GT 6T India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 6T smartphone in India on May 22. The smartphone will revive the GT series, which was left unattended by the brand for the last two years. Alongside the smartphone, Realme will launch the Buds Air 6 wireless earbuds on May 22. The Realme GT 6T and Buds Air 6 launch event will kick off at 12 pm on May 22. Though an in-person event held in Delhi, the launch will be livestreamed on Realme official channel on YouTube and live updates from the event will be available on Realme’s official social media handles.

Realme GT 6T: What to expect

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor will power the Realme GT 3. The smartphone is set to debut an AMOLED display of up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. The performance-focused smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,500 mAH battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. The smartphone is anticipated to come with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Other expected features include vapour cooling system for thermals, 50-megapixel based dual-camera system on the rear, and Android 14 operating system-based Realme UI.

Realme GT 6T: Expected Specifications

Display: AMOLED, 600o nits brightness

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Charging: 120W wired

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Realme Buds Air 6 : Details

The Realme Buds Air 6 are expected to feature dual audio drivers with support for Hi-Res audio, supported by LHDCC 5.0 codec. The wireless earbuds are anticipated to feature multi-point connectivity, fast charging, and adaptive active noise cancellation.

Realme GT 6T launch event: Watch livestream here

