Realme debuts P-series smartphones in India: Models, prices, specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on April 15 debuted in India the Realme P-series. The inaugural models in the series are the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. While the vanilla model in the series boasts a flat AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, the Pro model boasts a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Below are the details:
Realme P1 Pro 5G: Price and variants
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
Realme P1 Pro 5G: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme P1 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in limited sale on April 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The first sale period for the smartphone commences on April 30, from 12 PM.
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment plan of three months.
Realme P1 5G: Price and variants
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999
Realme P1 5G: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme P1 5G smartphone will be available in limited quantity during its “Early Bird Sale” on April 15 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The first sale period for the smartphone will be on April 22 from noon. The smartphone will be available on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the company is offering a discount coupon of Rs 2,000.
Realme P1 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates. FHD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50 MP primary with OIS, 8MP depth
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC
- OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
- Colour: Parrot Blue, Phoenix Red
- weight:184g
- Protection: IP67
Realme P1 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates. FHD+ resolution, 2000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50 MP primary with OIS, 2MP depth
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC
- OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
- Colour: Peacock Green, Phoenix Red
- weight:188g