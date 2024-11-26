Business Standard
Realme GT 7 Pro launching today: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

Realme GT 7 Pro launch event will kick off at 12 PM and will be livestreamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch its GT 7 Pro smartphone in India today. The flagship device marks the debut of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Indian market. Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a range of generative AI tools, particularly in imaging. Additionally, the phone’s IP69 rating for dust and water resistance enables a unique underwater camera mode.
 
Realme GT 7 Pro launch: Where to watch
 
The Realme GT 7 Pro will be unveiled at an in-person event starting at 12 PM on November 26. The event will also be livestreamed on Realme India’s official YouTube channel.
 
 
Realme GT 7 Pro: What to expect
 
Launched in China earlier this month, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Samsung OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design. The display supports up to 6000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and improved power efficiency. It also integrates Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

For photography, the GT 7 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
 
Powered by a 6500mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, the smartphone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The Indian version, however, may come with a smaller battery. The phone also includes AI-powered features designed for photography, creativity, and gaming.
 
Realme GT7 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch Eco2 Sky OLED Plus, 6000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 1264 x 2780 resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • IP Rating: IP68, IP69
Realme GT 7 Pro launch: Livestream

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

