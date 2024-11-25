Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Cabinet approves continuation of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2028

Cabinet approves continuation of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2028

According to an official statement, AIM 2.0 is a step towards Viksit Bharat that aims to expand, strengthen, and deepen India's already vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

innovation

AIM 2.0 aims to break the language barrier through the Language Inclusive Program of Innovation (LIPI). | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation of Niti Aayog's flagship initiative Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), with an enhanced scope of work and allocated budget of Rs 2,750 crore, till March 31, 2028.

According to an official statement, AIM 2.0 is a step towards Viksit Bharat that aims to expand, strengthen, and deepen India's already vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The statement said while building on the accomplishments of AIM 1.0, such as Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and Atal Incubation Centers (AIC), AIM 2.0 marks a qualitative shift in the mission's approach.

"Whereas AIM 1.0 involved implementing programmes that built new innovation infrastructure to strengthen India's then-nascent ecosystem, AIM 2.0 involves piloting new initiatives designed to fill gaps in the ecosystem and scaling successes through central and state governments, industry, academia and community," it added.

 

AIM 2.0 is designed to strengthen India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in three ways by increasing input, by improving the success rate or 'throughput', and by improving the quality of 'output', it noted.

With India at 39th rank on the Global Innovation Index and home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, the statement said the next phase of AIM 2.0 is expected to further enhance India's global competitiveness.

More From This Section

nvidia

Nvidia showcases AI model that can modify voices, generate novel sounds

Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel

Robotics, precision manufacturing emerge as key bets: Accel's Prakash

Tech Wrap November 25

Tech wrap Nov 25: HMD Fusion launched, Samsung cloud gaming, Gemini AI

Recall on Copilot PCs

Microsoft previews Recall, Click to Do on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs

Gemini app on Android

Google Gemini on Android 16 phones to perform in-app tasks on users' behalf

The continuation of AIM will directly contribute to creating better jobs, innovative products, and high-impact services across sectors, it added.

AIM 2.0 aims to break the language barrier through the Language Inclusive Program of Innovation (LIPI) and 30 vernacular innovation centres.

The statement said AIM 2.0's frontier programme will create customized templates for the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh, the North Eastern states (NE), aspirational districts and blocks where 15 per cent of India's citizens live.

"2,500 new ATLs will be created for template development," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

road monetisation

Ashoka Buildcon receives LOA for Nhai project worth Rs 1,391 crore

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

LIVE news: Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trillion till Sep under insolvency law

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant set to score big with advertisers after IPL mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: David Warner goes unsold, Rahane to KKR for Rs 1.50 Cr

PAN card, Aadhar Card

Govt announces Rs 1,435 cr project to make PAN a common business identifier

Topics : Atal Innovation Mission Innovation information technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon