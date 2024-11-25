Business Standard
Microsoft previews Recall, Click to Do on Qualcomm-powered Copilot Plus PCs

Both these AI features will also be available on Intel and AMD processor-powered PCs eligible for Copilot Plus PC experience

Recall on Copilot PCs

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After an initial delay due to security concerns, Microsoft has introduced the Recall feature for beta testing to select Windows Insiders. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build includes multiple new AI-powered features for Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM chip-powered Copilot+ PCs, including Recall and Click to Do. Both features are currently in preview and will soon be available on Intel and AMD processor-powered Copilot+ PCs.
 
What is Recall
 
Recall functions as a form of photographic memory, enabling users to revisit their past activities on a PC. It creates a timeline of events and allows users to describe what they are looking for. This timeline spans applications, websites, documents, and more, offering snapshots that capture the screen's content at specific moments.
 
Addressing earlier security concerns that delayed its release, Microsoft clarified that snapshots are not shared with third parties and are not used to train its AI models. Moreover, Microsoft itself cannot access users' encrypted data. However, this also means snapshots cannot be restored if a user removes Windows Hello authentication or resets their PC.

The feature is optional, requiring users to opt in to activate it. Users can exclude specific apps and websites through Recall settings. Additionally, Recall automatically detects sensitive information, such as bank card details and passwords, and prevents those snapshots from being saved.
 
What is Click to Do
 
Click to Do, designed to work in tandem with Recall, allows users to interact with text and images within snapshots. For text, the feature enables copying, opening with specific applications, or conducting web searches. If the text includes a URL or email address, Click to Do recognises it and provides relevant actions.
For images, users can copy, save, or share them. Additional tools include performing a visual search in Bing, blurring backgrounds, erasing objects, or removing the entire background of an image.
 
It is important to note that Click to Do cannot function independently and requires Recall to be enabled.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

