Rise of Generative AI impacting people across jobs: Coursera's Shravan Goli

In this section

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

Beyond the financial system: Will AA framework be a game-changer in India?

50% of Indian firms victims of spear phishing in last 12 months, shows data

Space shuttle to self-driving cars: LambdaTest wants to test every tech

Google Chrome's new extension will allow users create side panel UI

Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion by June 7: IT Minister

Chennai, Southern cities top in terms of women employment: Report

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

India is one of Coursera’s fastest-growing markets and is critical to the edtech giant’s global strategy, said, chief operating officer, Coursera. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Goli said the firm is scaling up its partnerships with institutions and the government to equip individuals with skills for a digital future. He said the platform is also seeing a large number of learners coming from remote and non-urban areas such as Manipur, Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goli also spoke about the impact that the rise of Generative AI and ChatGPT is having on the education industry.

Around the world, there are definitely concerns about the slowdown and recession. What's also happening is the continued disruption and dislocation of jobs. In the past 10 years, especially since

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com