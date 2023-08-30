Confirmation

Risk-based and principle-based approaches to artificial intelligence

With India poised to take centre stage in the regulatory dialogue and firms like Deloitte fuelling innovation, the discourse surrounding AI is set to evolve dramatically

Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an all-encompassing phenomenon, generating conversations far and wide. From its impact on productivity and corporate adoption to its integration into various industries, AI is reshaping the way we think about technology. In addition to its technological implications, the regulation of AI is gaining substantial attention, especially as countries grapple with how to manage this transformative force. India, currently in the limelight as the host of the G20 summit, is playing a pivotal role in the discussions surrounding AI regulation.

Various nations are already beginning to enact regulatory frameworks for AI. For example, the European Union has adopted a risk-based approach that considers the potential ramifications of AI use. Global leaders are advocating for a case-based approach, examining each application of AI on its individual merits and potential risks. Analyst Sourabh Lele is exploring what these differing models signify for the future of AI, not just in India but on the global stage.

Adding another layer to the complex landscape of AI is the role of consultancy firms in driving innovation. Deloitte, a global consultancy company, has recently launched a Global Generative AI Market Incubator. This initiative aims to foster innovation in the field of Generative AI and offer solutions to businesses both in India and around the world. Debarghya Sanyal delves into the details of this initiative, scrutinising its unique features and how it distinguishes itself from similar ventures.

These advancements and discussions indicate that AI is not merely a tool but a significant entity that requires a multi-dimensional approach. As the host of the G20 summit, India finds itself at the crossroads of technological innovation and regulatory challenges. It is a golden opportunity for the nation to lead the dialogue on AI, from ethical considerations to market innovations such as Generative AI.

AI is more than just a trending topic; it is a transformative technology that is affecting various facets of our lives. With India poised to take centre stage in the regulatory dialogue and firms like Deloitte fuelling innovation, the discourse surrounding AI is set to evolve dramatically. The world will be keenly watching how these multiple narratives around AI unfold, and what they mean for the future of technology and governance alike.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Deloitte AI technology BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

