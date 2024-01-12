Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Samsung brings BP, ECG monitoring features to Galaxy Watch series in India

These features have been enabled through updated Samsung Health Monitor app, which allows users to save and share ECG and blood pressure data recorded through the Galaxy Watch

Blood pressure monitor on Samsung Galaxy Watch, ECG monitor on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Health features on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch new features, Samsung Galaxy Watch new health features, Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch ser

Image: Samsung

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has started rolling out blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring features on the Samsung Health Monitor app for its Galaxy Watch series. Samsung said in a press statement that its blood pressure and ECG tracking features have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.
The newly added features are supported on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and will roll out soon for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series through the updated Samsung Health Monitor app.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Galaxy Watch features a Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which can record systolic and diastolic pressure, and pulse rate. Similarly, for ECG, the above listed Watches have built-in sensors to detect the electrical signals produced by the heart each time it beats and the information is recorded on a graph. The new update for the Samsung Health Monitor app allows users to save and share ECG and blood pressure data recorded on the smartwatch.
The ECG monitoring feature is also available on the Apple Watch in India on Watch Series 4 or later. However, the blood pressure monitor is not available on any Apple Watch series.
How-to measure blood pressure on Galaxy Watch
  • Download the Samsung Health Monitor App on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone
  • Calibrate your Galaxy Watch based on the instructions on the Samsung Health Monitor app
  • Wear your Galaxy Watch on the same wrist as during the calibration and make sure the strap is snug, then measure your blood pressure
  • Review your blood pressure measurements
How-to take an ECG reading on Galaxy Watch
  • Pair your Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy smartphone
  • Wear the Galaxy Watch snugly on your wrist
  • Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy Watch
  • To take an ECG reading, rest your fingertip of the opposite hand lightly on the Galaxy Watch’s top button for 30 seconds
  • The ECG data is synced to the paired Galaxy smartphone where a PDF report is created

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Apple to put up on sale limited Vision Pro headsets at Feb 2 launch: Report

How to download Instagram reels? Here are the easy steps to download

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

OPPO Reno 11 series India launch today: Expected models, price, and more

Nothing announces offers, discounts on Phone (2), CMF Power 65 GaN: Details

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy smartwatches blood pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon