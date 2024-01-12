Sensex (    %)
                        
How to download Instagram reels? Here are the easy steps to download

Instagram has allowed its users now to download reels. If you also want to download Instagram reels, here are the simple steps to do it

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Reels have become a prominent feature of Instagram after their introduction in 2020. The Meta platform makes posting reels a good investment for brands and creators that favour algorithms through video content. Reels are more likely to reach a huge number of audiences as compared to static Instagram posts. 

Earlier, the app didn’t provide a button to download Instagram reels for inspiration, future reference, or for use of such videos on different platforms. The users had to download third-party apps to enable them to download such content from the Meta app, however, this update has made it easy. 
Although there are some videos on the platform that you can download without the background music, which Instagram specify to its users.

How to download Instagram reels?

Earlier, it was a simple process to download Instagram reels. With its recent update, click on the share button in the right menu at the bottom, you will find the download option to download your reel.

All you need to do is to just click on the download button and the video will be saved on your device. You can access the video on the gallery app or the file browser of your device. If you are an Android user, you can download the short video which will be saved on your Instagram folder.

How to save Instagram reels to save later?

In case you want to repost an Instagram reel to a different platform and you want to save your video for later, there is a save option available on the app which might be a better option as compared to download.

You can also create a folder on your screen to save your Instagram reel with your favourite snippets. Where you can check the reels in the future and directly share with the platform.

Here's how you can save your Reels on Instagram:
  • First, open the reel you want to see and click on the three dots available at the bottom of the right corner.
  • Click on the save button to get a pop-up in the centre of the screen.

Topics : Instagram Technology Social Media

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

