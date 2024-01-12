Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OPPO Reno 11 series India launch today: Expected models, price, and more

OPPO would likely launch two models in the Reno 11 series with top-end Reno 11 Pro expected to feature up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in base Reno 11

OPPO Reno 11 series launch, OPPO Reno 11 series launch time, OPPO Reno 11 series specs, OPPO Reno 11 series variants, OPPO Reno 11 series details, OPPO Reno 11 series specifications, OPPO Reno 11 series availability, OPPO Reno 11 series, OPPO Reno 11

OPPO Reno 11 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch in India the Reno 11 series on January 12. The OPPO Reno 11 series will encompass a vanilla Reno11 5G and a Reno11 5G Pro. Both smartphones will be available starting 11 am on OPPO India online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

OPPO Reno 11 series: Details

According to the company’s official website, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The base variant of the smartphone will be available in Wave Green and Rock Grey colour variants in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

ALSO READ: Nothing announces offers, discounts on Phone (2), CMF Power 65 GaN: Details
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The OPPO Reno 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 system-on-chip, while the base model will get the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The display on the pro model has been confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits peak brightness. For imaging, the OPPO Reno 11 series would feature a 50MP (Sony IMX890) main sensor, a 32MP (IMX709) telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle.
The Reno11 Pro would be powered by a 4600mAh battery, supported by 80W superVOOC fast charging. The base variant would feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces offers for Galaxy A05s budget smartphone: Details here
OPPO has announced that the Reno 11 series smartphone would boast AI features such as “Smart Image Matting”, which is said to enable users to cut out multiple subjects from images and from paused videos. A new AI-powered “Smart Touch” feature has also been confirmed that the company said would enable users to select texts from images and videos.
  • Display: 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness (OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G), MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (OPPO Reno 11 5G)
  • RAM: up to 12GB (OPPO Reno Pro 11 5G), 8GB (OPPO Reno 11 5G)
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX890) + 32MP (IMX709) telephoto + 8 MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX355)
  • Battery: 4600mAh - 80W fast charging (OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G) / 5000mAh- 67W fast charging (OPPO Reno 11 5G)

Also Read

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

OPPO A79 5G smartphone with MediaTek 6020 processor launched: Price, specs

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro review: Premium features and expansive sound on budget

Nothing announces offers, discounts on Phone (2), CMF Power 65 GaN: Details

Samsung announces offers for Galaxy A05s budget smartphone: Details here

Cyber inequity, AI key risks in 2024, says World Economic Forum study

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Here's all you need to know about the sale

CES 2024: Asus joins eyewear tech race, unveils AirVision M1 smart glasses

Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Oppo India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon