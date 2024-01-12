OPPO Reno 11 series India launch today: Expected models, price, and more

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch in India the Reno 11 series on January 12. The OPPO Reno 11 series will encompass a vanilla Reno11 5G and a Reno11 5G Pro. Both smartphones will be available starting 11 am on OPPO India online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

OPPO Reno 11 series: Details





According to the company's official website, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The base variant of the smartphone will be available in Wave Green and Rock Grey colour variants in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 system-on-chip, while the base model will get the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The display on the pro model has been confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits peak brightness. For imaging, the OPPO Reno 11 series would feature a 50MP (Sony IMX890) main sensor, a 32MP (IMX709) telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle.





The Reno11 Pro would be powered by a 4600mAh battery, supported by 80W superVOOC fast charging. The base variant would feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging.

OPPO has announced that the Reno 11 series smartphone would boast AI features such as “Smart Image Matting”, which is said to enable users to cut out multiple subjects from images and from paused videos. A new AI-powered “Smart Touch” feature has also been confirmed that the company said would enable users to select texts from images and videos.