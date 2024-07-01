Samsung details Galaxy Ring features in Health app ahead of launch: report

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. It is now anticipated to launch at the Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France. The ring is expected to arrive with a suite of fitness tracking features. While some of these features have been disclosed earlier, consumer technology news platform Android Authority has identified new features related to the Galaxy Ring in the latest Samsung Health app.

Health tracking features Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the report by Android Authority, users will be able to measure their heart rate and stress levels with the Galaxy Ring. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring will measure skin temperature and predict menstrual cycles. The wearable will also identify snoring, but users will need to keep their phones nearby and on charge, similar to how this function works with the Galaxy Watch series. To enable this feature, users will have to allow the Samsung Health app on smartphones to record audio, which will include timestamped audio recordings of snoring.

Anticipated launch details

More details about the Galaxy Ring are expected to be revealed at the Unpacked event on July 10. The ring is anticipated to be launched in at least nine sizes. Samsung’s new category of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, will likely include a Galaxy Buds-like charging case. Besides the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 series, and Buds 3 series at the event.