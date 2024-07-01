Business Standard
Soon, Google's Circle to Search could get QR, barcodes scan feature: Report

Support for QR code and Barcode scan in Circle to Search was identified in the Google app version 15.19.45.29.arm64 beta, reported consumer technology news platform Android Authority

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly enhancing the Circle to Search feature by adding an on-screen barcode and QR code scanner. Introduced earlier this year, this gesture-drive feature offers users the convenience to search directly from the screen. However, it lacked support for scanning QR codes and barcodes. Another Google offering, Google Lens, however supports it. With support for QR codes and barcodes scanning features with Circle to Search, it seems like Google could integrate the Lens with Circle to Search, and for better.

Circle to Search: QR and barcode support
QR and barcode scan support in Circle to Search was identified in the Google app version 15.19.45.29.arm64 beta, as reported by the consumer technology news platform, Android Authority. The feature was manually activated with version 15.25.32. Once activated, the feature displays a barcode on the screen instead of merely searching Google for other barcodes. After scanning the code, a chip will appear next to it, displaying a URL or a preview.

Incorporating this feature into Circle to Search will enable users to scan QR codes received in emails, such as for eSIM activation. While this can already be achieved using Google Lens, it requires users to take a screenshot of the QR code and open it in the gallery app or use the gallery scanner in Google Lens. The new feature aims to streamline the search process, making it more convenient.

Circle to Search was initially introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and is later made available on select Google Pixel devices. The QR and barcode scanner feature is currently being tested, and it is expected to be widely introduced soon.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

