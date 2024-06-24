Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE could join Watch 7 series on July 10: Report

South Korean electronics maker Samsung could be working on the Ultra model in the smartwatch line-up. Reportedly, a smartwatch appeared on Samsung’s official website with the name “Galaxy Watch Ultra” alongside an LTE model. The name of the watch was spotted by India’s consumer technology news platform 91mobiles on a support page published briefly on Samsung Canada website. Besides the name, reportedly, the support page had details about the size (47mm) of the watch and connectivity (LTE), too.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to feature a fresh design and pack a bigger battery. Rumour also suggests that the watch will sport a circular dial in a square case. It is expected that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra in white and dark gray colour options, both with a vibrant orange side button. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The orange accented button corroborates with previous leaks, which stated that the watch will feature an orange crown on the right situated along with two other buttons. According to the leaks, the watch will have a premium build design with grade-4 titanium chassis and sapphire crystal glass display. The watch is also expected to have a peak brightness of up to 300 nits and water resistance up to 100 metres.

The revealed details suggest that the watch will be available in only one size, as opposed to Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which is available in two sizes.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is anticipated to launch at the next Samsung Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in Paris on July 10. Other Samsung devices expected at the next unpacked event are the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Ring.