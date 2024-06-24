iOS 18 developer beta 2 anticipated to roll out on June 24: What to expect

Apple is planning to release the second developer beta for iOS 18 on June 24. The second developer beta build of iOS 18 is expected to bring two more features, which Apple introduced for supported iPhone at its WWDC 2024 keynote. In a statement to The Verge regarding the delay in rollout of headline iOS 18 features in the regions in European Union, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz said that the features related to Apple Intelligence will be available in beta later this year, but the second developer beta version will bring features like iPhone mirroring and the expanded SharePlay screen sharing features on Monday, June 24.

iOS 18 developer beta 2: What to expect

iPhone Mirroring

The first feature anticipated to arrive on compatible iPhones with iOS 18 developer beta 2 is the iPhone Mirroring. During this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that this feature will enable users to mirror their iPhone display on supported Macs. It will allow for seamless interaction with the iPhone, receiving notifications, and even drag-and-drop functionality between the Mac and iPhone, all without needing to unlock the iPhone's screen.

SharePlay screen sharing

Another feature likely to arrive with the second developer beta is SharePlay screen sharing. Apple said that with iOS 18, it is enhancing the screen sharing capabilities that will allow users to draw on someone else's screen so that they can see what they need to do on theirs. The feature will also allow users to control others' screens to take the necessary actions themselves.

Apple Intelligence

While iPhone users have been longing to try out new AI-powered features that Apple calls Apple Intelligence, the company’s spokesperson in his statement to The Verge confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be available for beta testing this summer. However, no specific date has been confirmed. It is unlikely that Apple will roll out any Apple Intelligence feature with the upcoming developer beta.