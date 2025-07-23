Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra joins the Watch 8 series in getting One UI 8 Watch, bringing energy scores, antioxidant tracking, and more personalised wellness tools

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the rollout of the One UI 8 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new software brings upgraded health features and a refreshed interface to present key information more clearly. The recently launched Galaxy Watch 8 series, which includes the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, already ships with One UI 8 Watch. With this rollout, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which received a new colour variant, Titanium Blue, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, will now run the same updated interface.

One UI 8 Watch: What's new

The new features that were introduced in One UI 8 Watch are:
 
  • Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.
  • Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.
  • Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.
  • Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.
  • Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.
  • High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises.
Apart from these, the multi-info tiles offer a personalised way to keep key details such as health stats or weather updates in one glanceable view. Furthermore, the Now Bar adds to the convenience by keeping your active tasks or apps readily accessible.
 
Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra’s Titanium Blue colour variant is now available for pre-orders in India at a price of Rs 59,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is also available for pre-order now.
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

  • Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

