Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Samsung is said to be in the works on making Galaxy Buds 3 Fan-Edition (FE), and alleged images of the same have reportedly surfaced on the web now. According to a report by 9To5Google, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Evan Blass, shared images of what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. As per the images, it appears that the Galaxy Buds 3 FE would sport a look akin to the Buds 3 Pro, which were released last year.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: What to expect
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appears to have skipped the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 and rather opted to follow the Pro variant of the series to offer a premium look at a more affordable price.
The render offers a glimpse of the exterior, but it’s still unclear if the Buds 3 FE will retain premium elements from the Buds 3 Pro — like the LED Blade Lights or enhanced audio features. Samsung usually scales back on advanced perks such as high-end codecs, multi-driver setups, and intelligent noise cancellation in its Fan Edition models to keep the cost down.
As per Android Authority, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE were spotted back in June in the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS v1.0.08.38) under the model number R420. This hinted at the potential arrival of the Buds 3 FE. Now, with the surfacing of these images, it is possible that the South Korean consumer electronics maker might be planning to release the Buds 3 FE soon.
Additionally, alongside Buds 3 FE, Android Authority also spotted other earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Core and Buds FE (R410 and R400, respectively) in the said Wear OS version. It is possible that Samsung may launch multiple new earbuds soon. ALSO READ: AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping