Garena Free Fire Max: July 23 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 23, giving players the chance to claim exclusive in-game items like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
Since these codes are available for a limited period and come with redemption caps, it’s best to use them as early as possible.
Below is the list of active codes, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 23 are:
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they're instantly credited to the account.
These codes grant access to limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
These codes grant access to limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.

Given that each code is limited to 500 redemptions daily and often expires within twelve hours, players should act fast.