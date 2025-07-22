Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is now on sale in India with limited-period introductory offers, including bank discounts, Multi Buy offers, EMI options and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic unpacked event price specs availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available in India across Samsung platforms. Launched on July 9 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy Watch 8 brings notable upgrades in design, health tracking, and AI-powered features, and also marks the debut of Google’s Gemini assistant on a Galaxy Watch series. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch layered on top.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants 

  • Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999
  • Colour: Graphite and Silver
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999
  • Colour: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Introductory Offers

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers purchasing the Galaxy Watch Series 8 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Galaxy Z Flip 7 can get it with a discount of up to Rs 15,000, as part of the Multi Buy offer.
 
 
There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans available for up to eighteen months. 

Also Read

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung gets 201K pre-orders for Fold 7, Flip 7 phones in 48 hours in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Design to display and cameras; what to expect

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Galaxy Watch 8: Details

The Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be the thinnest Galaxy Watch to date, with a slim profile of just 8.6mm. It will be available in two sizes: 44mm and 40mm. The 44mm version features a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution, while the smaller 40mm model has a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 resolution. Both versions are equipped with Sapphire Crystal for added durability and include Always-On Display support. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easier to see in bright outdoor conditions.
 
The Galaxy Watch 8 runs on Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It supports fast wireless charging. It includes a 435mAh battery in the 44mm model, while the 40mm variant houses a 325mAh battery.
 
For connectivity, the smartwatch supports LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy. It also offers 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.
 
In terms of health tracking, new additions include:
  • Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.
  • Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.
  • Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.
  • Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.
  • Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.
  • High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises.

Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications

  • Size: 44mm/40mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Details

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the iconic rotating bezel and adds a new quick-access button for added convenience. Available in a single 46mm size, the watch comes in Black and White colour options. It features a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display with a 438x438 resolution, protected by Sapphire Crystal for durability.
 
It is powered by the same Exynos W1000 processor found in the standard Watch 8, but offers 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage — twice as much storage as the regular variant. The 445mAh battery supports fast wireless charging.
 
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic shares the same sensor array as the standard Watch 8 but adds a 3D Hall sensor for improved functionality. It also supports the complete range of AI-powered wellness features, including Gemini integration, One UI 8 upgrades, and dual-frequency GPS. 

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications

  • Size: 46mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 445mAh
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

More From This Section

AI Web browser

AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping

artificial intelligence

AI models of Google and OpenAI win milestone gold at global math contest

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Hackers exploit SharePoint flaw to breach servers, Microsoft issues fix

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Electronics smartwatches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayUS Visa CrackdownUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon