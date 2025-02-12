Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung launches Galaxy F06 affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy F06 affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G smartphone is said to support 12 5G bands across all telecom operators

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the new Galaxy F06 is Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone. Samsung said that the device is aimed at making 5G technology more accessible and affordable in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display and comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera.
 
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price, variants and offers
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499
  • Colours: Bahama Blue, Lit Violet
As part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a discount of Rs 500 on purchase of either of the variants.
 
 
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Details
 
Samsung said that the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. Additionally, the smartphone comes with Carrier Aggregation to deliver faster download and upload speeds.
 
As for the design, Galaxy F06 5G features a unique 'Ripple Glow' finish that gives off a dynamic shimmering effect as it interacts with light. It features a dual-camera set-up at the back, housed in a newly designed camera module that the company is calling "camera deco." The smartphone measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 191g.
 
The Galaxy F06 6G sports a 6.7-inch display of HD+ resolution and 800 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone features up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage standard across variants. It features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Galaxy F06 5G sports an 8MP camera. Samsung has also promised four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates with the Galaxy F06 5G.

More From This Section

The full moon

Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

PremiumInternet Day, World Internet Day

Safer Internet Day: With AI usage peaking, how safe are you online

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Fintech firm CheQ aims to check boxes for every credit need

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

Sony State of Play

Sony State of Play on Feb 12: These video games could be coming to PS5 soon

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung India 5G technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon