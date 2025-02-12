Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

Beta version of the new WhatsApp feature only allows Instagram links. Options for other Meta platforms like Facebook and Threads may be included in the final release

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to add links to their social media profiles in the app. According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS includes a dedicated section in the Account settings where users can add links to their social media profiles. This feature is currently in testing and is expected to be widely available in the coming weeks.
 
According to the report, the new section will be accessible directly from WhatsApp’s profile settings, allowing users to add links to platforms such as Instagram. While only Instagram links are available in the beta version, other Meta platforms like Facebook and Threads may be included in the final release. It remains unclear if WhatsApp will allow links to third-party social media apps.
 
Once added, the social media link will appear in the user’s profile alongside the name, phone number, and "About" section. The feature will be optional, and users who prefer not to display social media links can choose not to add any. For those who opt in, WhatsApp will provide enhanced control over the visibility of the links, similar to the privacy settings available for profile pictures.
 
WhatsApp already allows business accounts to show social media profile links, however, that requires an authentication process. As per the report, regular accounts do not currently require authentication to add links. However, WhatsApp may introduce an authentication step for personal accounts before the official release to prevent misuse, such as impersonation.

More From This Section

Sony State of Play

Sony State of Play on Feb 12: These video games could be coming to PS5 soon

Apple iPhone SE 3, MacBook Air, and Vision Pro

Apple may launch iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4, and more in February: Report

The full moon

Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

Google Calendar

Black History, Pride Month vanish from Google Calendar; backlash erupts

Google I/O 2025

Google I/O 2025 on May 20: From Android to Gemini, here is what to expect

Topics : whatsapp Instagram WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon